Microsoft reportedly working on Xbox and Windows webcams for 2019

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release new webcams in 2019 for Windows 10 and Xbox One. Thurrott reports that two new webcams are on the way, with one designed to bring Windows Hello facial recognition to any Windows 10 PC. The other will reportedly work with the Xbox One and bring back the Kinect feature that let users automatically sign in by moving in front of the camera. This should work with multiple accounts and family members.

Microsoft’s Surface chief, Panos Panay, hinted earlier this year in an interview with The Verge that the company is looking at releasing Surface-branded webcams. “Look at the camera on Surface Hub 2, note it’s a USB-C-based camera, and the idea that we can bring a high fidelity camera to an experience, you can probably guess that’s going to happen,” hinted Panay in October.

Microsoft is now planning to release its Surface Hub 2S in 2019, with upgradeable processor cartridges. If the company releases the USB-C Surface Hub 2 camera separately, this same camera could work on any Windows 10 PC. Microsoft has not yet released its own Windows Hello camera, and PC users (and particularly businesses) have had to rely on alternatives from Creative, Razer, and Logitech to bring facial recognition to desktop PCs.