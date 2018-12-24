Into the Spider-Verse Christmas album is real and streamable

Ranking the gags and meta-jokes in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a Sisyphean task, but there is one undeniably good goof for Christmas: the holiday record teased in the film. Which is, it turns out, 100 percent real and available online right now.

Peter Parker drops a mention of this ill-fated album in the film’s opening, and viewers who stick around during the credits get to experience “Spidey-Bells” (sung by Chris Pine) for themselves. The full EP, A Very Spidey Christmas, includes Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Man (Jake Johnson), and Green Goblin (Jorma Taccone) all lending their talents to reimagine classic holiday tunes. “Joy to the world / that I just saved / You all can sleep soundly,” Moore sings, while Johnson belts out, “ Deck the hall with bound of villains / ‘Tis the season to save millions.”

Songs are available individually on Sony Pictures Animation’s YouTube channel for a quick dip. You can also find the full list on Spotify and Apple Music. Not everyone on the album has a future singing career, but I’m not here to single anyone out. It’s the holidays.