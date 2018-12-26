This app will show you your Apple Music listening habits for 2018

Apple Music doesn’t offer a packaged way to look at your yearly listening habits, but a new app does, as spotted by TechCrunch. Made by NoiseHub, the app is called “Music Year in Review,” and shows an overview of what you listened to throughout the year on Apple Music, similar to Spotify’s “Wrapped” program.

Music Year in Review isn’t nearly as in-depth as Spotify’s “Wrapped,” but it does give you some basic metrics that could be fun to look at. To use it, enter your email address into the app and then connect it to Apple Music. It will then gather your listening data and show you three separate graphics: how much time you spent listening to your favorite artist on Apple Music, your top five songs and artists, and some of your overall favorites, like genre, artist, and song.

Each graphic naturally comes with sharing buttons so they can be saved or shared to various socials. It’s a simplistic overview, but then again, considering Apple doesn’t offer any sort of personalized year-end look at what you listened to, it’s something!

The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store, and while there are a few reported crashes in the review section, for many (including us) it appears to work just fine.