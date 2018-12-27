 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amazon’s Digital Day sale discounts ebooks, comics, software, movies, and more

Spruce up your digital collection

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge
Amazon is hosting its annual Digital Day tomorrow, December 28th, lowering prices on just about everything digital. Whether the holidays brought you a new Kindle Fire tablet, Kindle e-reader, or an iPad, you’ll be able to fill it up with apps, movies, subscriptions, ebooks, and more, for less. To preview the event, there are already a few deals currently live for your perusal.

We’ll be updating this page tomorrow once the event begins to surface the best deals. As for what you can expect on Digital Day, Amazon has shared a few of the highlights from the upcoming sale:

  • Save up to 80 percent off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Jessica Jones: Blind Spot, Runaways Vol. 1: Pride and Joy, You Are Deadpool, and X-Men: Days of Future Past
  • Save on hundreds of movies like Incredibles 2, Christopher Robin, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Infinity War on Prime Video
  • Prime members save up to 65 percent off movies like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Red Sparrow, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Tomb Raider, and Book Club on Prime Video
  • Save up to 66 percent off PBS Kids apps for Daniel Tiger, Dinosaur Train, Peg + Cat, and more
  • Save 30 percent off language programs from Rosetta Stone and Babbel
  • Save 20 percent on TurboTax 2018 and get a free $10 Amazon Gift Card

