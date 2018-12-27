Amazon’s Digital Day sale discounts ebooks, comics, software, movies, and more

Amazon is hosting its annual Digital Day tomorrow, December 28th, lowering prices on just about everything digital. Whether the holidays brought you a new Kindle Fire tablet, Kindle e-reader, or an iPad, you’ll be able to fill it up with apps, movies, subscriptions, ebooks, and more, for less. To preview the event, there are already a few deals currently live for your perusal.

Best-selling ebooks from the likes of Haruki Murakami, Marie Kondo, Gary Shteyngart, and more are less than $5 each

If you have a long commute, audiobooks might be a better option. A three-month Audible subscription is $6.95 per month instead of $14.95 (for new subscribers only)

Amazon’s ad-free music streaming service is really affordable for new subscribers, just $1 for the first three months. After that, it’s $10 (or $8 for Prime members)

Year-long digital magazine subscriptions to titles like Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and more, are deeply discounted and cost as little as $5

We’ll be updating this page tomorrow once the event begins to surface the best deals. As for what you can expect on Digital Day, Amazon has shared a few of the highlights from the upcoming sale: