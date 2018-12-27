Samsung’s 2019 TVs will support input devices, like keyboards and mice for your PC

Samsung announced a new feature for its 2019 TVs today that will allow people to control various devices, like PCs, tablets, and smartphones, from their TVs. The company says Remote Access lets users connect certain accessories, like their keyboard or mouse, to their TV, so they can play games off their PC from their TV or broadcast web-based office services on the bigger screen.

It’s unclear how all of this will work, as details are sparse, but it sounds like users will need to install various apps across their devices to get them to talk to each other. Samsung says Remote Access will work “anywhere in the world” because of a partnership with VMware and its virtual desktop infrastructure. That technology lets users access a specific desktop that’s saved on a centralized server. The idea is that users can see their desktop from wherever they are, and it’ll reset once they log out of a session.

Samsung’s solution could definitely be handy if people want to play games on their TV without an HDMI cable. The same goes for anyone who might want to present to colleagues. Plus, Remote Access seems to fit with Samsung’s long-term vision of blurring the lines between devices. Its DeX and DeX Pad, for example, turn Samsung Galaxy phones into what essentially amounts to a desktop computer. Presumably, we’ll hear more about Remote Access when Samsung actually shows off its next line of TVs.