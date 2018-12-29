 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2018: A year in The Verge illustrations

A lens into some of The Verge’s biggest stories of the year

By William Joel

Over the twelve months of 2018, The Verge’s art team created hundreds of pieces of art: paper cutout stop-motion gifs, wallpapers made with 3D-printed molds and paint, striking photography that demands your attention, and bespoke editorial illustrations. Below is a collection of our favorite illustrations from 2018.

These illustrations vary in style and in tone, but are all aesthetically captivating. Each communicates a story visually and each does so creatively, whether they are saying a lot or a little. Our approach for each illustration depended on the content. We would draw using an iPad, or in Photoshop with a Wacom tablet. Some were made using Cinema 4D and After Effects. And a few used all of the above.

Together, they provide a lens into some of our biggest stories of the year, from the seedy underbelly of Amazon to why it might be time to break up Facebook. So sit back, get ready to scroll, and enjoy!

— William Joel

Gaming the Apple Podcast charts is cheaper and easier than you think | Artist: Alex Castro
Exclusive: Chat is Google’s next big fix for Android’s messaging mess | Artists: Garret Beard and William Joel
Finally, a good excuse to play video games | Artist: Laurent Hrybyk
Puke, poop, and sweat: a ranking of New York City’s grossest attractions | Artist: Alex Castro
Modern horror films are finding their scares in dead phone batteries | Artist: Alex Castro
NPR wants to know what podcast ads you skip | Artist: Alex Castro
The Snapping Point | Artist: William Joel
How an international hacker network turned stolen press releases into $100 million | Artist: Chris Malbon
Chevron’s lawyer, speaking for major oil companies, says climate change is real and it’s your fault | Artists: Alex Castro and Garret Beard
How Tesla and Waymo are tackling a major problem for self-driving cars: data | Artist: William Joel
Seven scary stories to tell by the light of your screen | Artist: Peter Steineck
How the shared family computer protected us from our worst selves | Artist: Alex Castro
It’s not all Pepes and trollfaces — memes can be a force for good | Artists: Alex Castro & Keegan Larwin
What happens when an algorithm cuts your health care | Artist: William Joel
Young people still love Twitter — as screenshots on Instagram | Artist: Alex Castro
The Verge 2018 tech report cards | Artist: Alex Castro
Prime and Punishment | Artist: Bloodbros.
It’s time to break up Facebook | Artist: William Joel
Browser plug-ins that spot fake news show the difficulty of tackling the ‘information apocalypse’ | Artist: William Joel
The dream of the ‘00s lives on in gossip blogs | Artist: Riccardo Sabatini
The Battery Issue | Artist: William Joel
YouTube creators blindsided by major network’s collapse | Artist: Alex Castro
How the antitrust battles of the ‘90s set the stage for today’s tech giants | Artist: William Joel
Artificial intelligence is going to supercharge surveillance | Artist: Garret Beard
The rock that fell to Earth | Artist: Cam Floyd
How a superstar stylist turned Celine Dion and Zendaya into Instagram icons | Artist: Alex Castro
How Amazon’s retail revolution is changing the way we shop | Artist: Aaron Robinson
feature, illustration South Korean millennials are reeling from the Bitcoin bust | Artist: Alex Castro
New EU copyright filtering law threatens the internet as we knew it | Artist: William Joel
When influencing becomes deadly | Artist: Mallory Heyer
The Internet of Garbage by Sarah Jeong | Artist: William Joel
Predatory behavior runs rampant in Facebook’s addiction support groups | Artist: Laurent Hrybyk
Science’s pirate queen | Artist: Alex Castro
Inside Amazon’s $3.5 million competition to make Alexa chat like a human | Artist: Alex Castro
I tried leaving Facebook. I couldn’t | Artist: William Joel
How Congress could rein in Google and Facebook | Artist: Alex Castro
The Twitch streamers who spend years broadcasting to no one | Artist: Alex Castro
The future of DIY abortions is the internet, not a back-alley doctor | Artist: William Joel
I went to Elon Musk’s Boring Company pep rally | Artist: Alex Castro
The US is losing the high-stakes global battery war | Artist: William Joel
How should we regulate facial recognition? | Artist: Alex Castro

Palantir has secretly been using New Orleans to test its predictive policing technology | Artists: Garret Beard and Alex Castro
The 25 games we can’t wait to play this holiday season | Artist: Alex Castro
After a fiery 2017, West Coast winemakers are adapting to a changing climate | Artist: Garret Beard
End of Watch | Artist: Alex Castro
The tragic end of Telltale Games | Artist: Alex Castro
Why the world’s biggest porn company is backing the UK’s new age law | Artist: Alex Castro
Designing for the crackdown | Artist: Nicole Xu
When whisper networks let us down | Artist: Alex Castro
Self-driving cars are headed toward an AI roadblock | Artist: Alex Castro
How big is too big? The past and future of tech monopolies | Artist: William Joel
The decline of Snapchat and the secret joy of internet ghost towns | Artist: William Joel
Coke claims to give back as much water as it uses. An investigation shows it isn’t even close | Artist: James O’Brien

