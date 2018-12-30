Everything coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in January

With 2019 just days away, it’s important to cherish the hope and optimism that comes with every new year. A fresh calendar brings a fresh start — one where anything is possible! And then, of course, after a couple of days of well-intentioned good behavior, it’ll be time to drop the ceremony and resume the rhythms of the previous year and just get on with life. But what’s the best way to forget that we’ve thrown all those noble intentions out the door? Watching streaming content, of course!

Netflix is kicking things off with the third season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and its latest series, a reboot of Carmen Sandiego. But while the focus for the company has been on original content lately, it’s adding some noteworthy library titles to its lineup to start the new year as well. The entire Indiana Jones franchise will be coming to the service, as will Solo: A Star Wars Story. And if that wasn’t enough, Netflix customers will also be able to watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail. (If you haven’t seen it yet, make it the first thing you watch in the new year.)

Amazon Prime customers will have their own selection of new and classic titles, including the Timothée Chalamet-starring Beautiful Boy, coming just in time for awards season. The next installment of the series The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle will also be arriving, as will the critical favorite Eighth Grade. But the main attraction should really be 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. (If you haven’t seen this yet, make it the second thing you watch in the new year.)

When it comes to marquee television shows, HBO is the clear winner with the third season of True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali. Well, at least it has the potential to be the clear winner; the show’s second season didn’t go over nearly as well as the first. The latest season of Crashing will also premiere in January, and the service will be getting recent films like Ocean’s 8 and Logan — and not-so-recent ones like X2, Traffic, and The Outsiders. (If you haven’t seen any of these, you should probably just watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory again. Or have some friends, family members, or loved ones watch it. Just make sure someone is celebrating the genius of Gene Wilder, dammit.)

We’ve included the full list of titles for all three services below.

Coming to Netflix

January 1st

A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Comedians of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

January 2nd

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4th

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!, season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

January 9th

Godzilla The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10th

When Heroes Fly

January 11th

Friends from College, season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

January 15th

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 16th

American Gangster

January 17th

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18th

Carmen Sandiego

Close

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie, season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, season 2 part b

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 5

January 21st

Justice

January 24th

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25th

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos, season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 4 part 2

January 27th

Z Nation, season 5

January 29th

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30th

The Incredibles 2

Leaving Netflix

January 1st

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

January 4th

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

January 13th

It Follows

January 14th

Armageddon

January 18th

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 19th

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Coming to Amazon Prime Video

January 1st

A Beautiful Mind

Alpha Dog

Brazil

Breaking Big, season 1

First Civilizations, season 1

Frontline, season 36

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II

Going to War

Jane Eyre

Nova Wonders, season 1

Reprisal

Rwanda: The Royal Tour

The Art of the Shine

The Jazz Ambassadors

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 3rd

Leave No Trace

January 4th

Beautiful Boy

Sherlock Gnomes

January 11th

Informer, season 2

January 12th

Final Score

January 13th

Eighth Grade

January 16th

The Debt

January 18th

The Grand Tour, season 3

January 19th

Fahrenheit 11/9

January 25th

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Four More Shots Please!, season 1

January 29th

Endeavour, season 5

January TBD

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, season 1b

Coming to HBO Now

January 1st

The American President

The Beach

Big Fish

Clash of the Titans

Cop Out

Couples Retreat

The Diary of Anne Frank

The First Grader

The Girl Next Door (Unrated Version)

Half Baked

Hop

In the Valley of Elah

Jupiter Ascending

Lesson #7 by Alberto Ferreras

Logan

Love Potion No. 9

The Losers

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Never Been Kissed

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Pirate Radio

Psycho (1998)

Psycho II

Psycho III

Ramona and Beezus

Season of the Witch

Sex and the City 2

Shark Tale

Spies Like Us

Sra. Genovese (aka Mrs. Genovese)

Striptease (Unrated Version)

The Outsiders

The Perfect Score

Traffic

X2

Z for Zachariah

January 4th

El Rio (aka The River)

January 5th

Super Troopers 2

January 6th

Down a Dark Hall

January 11th

Biutiful (aka Beautiful)

January 12th

Ocean’s 8

January 13th

True Detective, season 3 premiere

January 18th

Veneno: Primera Caída, el Relámpago de Jack (aka Jack Veneno)

January 19th

Brexit

Real Time with Bill Maher, season 17 premiere

Tully

January 20th

Crashing, season 3 premiere

Geostorm

High Maintenance, season 3 premiere

January 25th

Sin Rodeos (aka Empowered)

January 26th

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’

Tag

January 28th

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists

Leaving HBO Now

January 31st