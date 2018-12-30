Everything coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in January

With 2019 just days away, it’s important to cherish the hope and optimism that comes with every new year. A fresh calendar brings a fresh start — one where anything is possible! And then, of course, after a couple of days of well-intentioned good behavior, it’ll be time to drop the ceremony and resume the rhythms of the previous year and just get on with life. But what’s the best way to forget that we’ve thrown all those noble intentions out the door? Watching streaming content, of course!
Netflix is kicking things off with the third season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and its latest series, a reboot of Carmen Sandiego. But while the focus for the company has been on original content lately, it’s adding some noteworthy library titles to its lineup to start the new year as well. The entire Indiana Jones franchise will be coming to the service, as will Solo: A Star Wars Story. And if that wasn’t enough, Netflix customers will also be able to watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail. (If you haven’t seen it yet, make it the first thing you watch in the new year.)
Amazon Prime customers will have their own selection of new and classic titles, including the Timothée Chalamet-starring Beautiful Boy, coming just in time for awards season. The next installment of the series The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle will also be arriving, as will the critical favorite Eighth Grade. But the main attraction should really be 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. (If you haven’t seen this yet, make it the second thing you watch in the new year.)
When it comes to marquee television shows, HBO is the clear winner with the third season of True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali. Well, at least it has the potential to be the clear winner; the show’s second season didn’t go over nearly as well as the first. The latest season of Crashing will also premiere in January, and the service will be getting recent films like Ocean’s 8 and Logan — and not-so-recent ones like X2, Traffic, and The Outsiders. (If you haven’t seen any of these, you should probably just watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory again. Or have some friends, family members, or loved ones watch it. Just make sure someone is celebrating the genius of Gene Wilder, dammit.)
We’ve included the full list of titles for all three services below.
Coming to Netflix
January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 3
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- Comedians of the world
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- xXx: State of the Union
January 2nd
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4th
- And Breathe Normally
- Call My Agent!, season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
January 9th
- Godzilla The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10th
- When Heroes Fly
January 11th
- Friends from College, season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
January 15th
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16th
- American Gangster
January 17th
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie, season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, season 2 part b
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 5
January 21st
- Justice
January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25th
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos, season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 4 part 2
January 27th
- Z Nation, season 5
January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30th
- The Incredibles 2
Leaving Netflix
January 1st
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- Sharknado 5
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
January 4th
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
January 13th
- It Follows
January 14th
- Armageddon
January 18th
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
January 19th
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
January 1st
- A Beautiful Mind
- Alpha Dog
- Brazil
- Breaking Big, season 1
- First Civilizations, season 1
- Frontline, season 36
- GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II
- Going to War
- Jane Eyre
- Nova Wonders, season 1
- Reprisal
- Rwanda: The Royal Tour
- The Art of the Shine
- The Jazz Ambassadors
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 3rd
- Leave No Trace
January 4th
- Beautiful Boy
- Sherlock Gnomes
January 11th
- Informer, season 2
January 12th
- Final Score
January 13th
- Eighth Grade
January 16th
- The Debt
January 18th
- The Grand Tour, season 3
January 19th
- Fahrenheit 11/9
January 25th
- Escobar: Paradise Lost
- Four More Shots Please!, season 1
January 29th
- Endeavour, season 5
January TBD
- The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, season 1b
Coming to HBO Now
January 1st
- The American President
- The Beach
- Big Fish
- Clash of the Titans
- Cop Out
- Couples Retreat
- The Diary of Anne Frank
- The First Grader
- The Girl Next Door (Unrated Version)
- Half Baked
- Hop
- In the Valley of Elah
- Jupiter Ascending
- Lesson #7 by Alberto Ferreras
- Logan
- Love Potion No. 9
- The Losers
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- Never Been Kissed
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Pirate Radio
- Psycho (1998)
- Psycho II
- Psycho III
- Ramona and Beezus
- Season of the Witch
- Sex and the City 2
- Shark Tale
- Spies Like Us
- Sra. Genovese (aka Mrs. Genovese)
- Striptease (Unrated Version)
- The Outsiders
- The Perfect Score
- Traffic
- X2
- Z for Zachariah
January 4th
- El Rio (aka The River)
January 5th
- Super Troopers 2
January 6th
- Down a Dark Hall
January 11th
- Biutiful (aka Beautiful)
January 12th
- Ocean’s 8
January 13th
- True Detective, season 3 premiere
January 18th
- Veneno: Primera Caída, el Relámpago de Jack (aka Jack Veneno)
January 19th
- Brexit
- Real Time with Bill Maher, season 17 premiere
- Tully
January 20th
- Crashing, season 3 premiere
- Geostorm
- High Maintenance, season 3 premiere
January 25th
- Sin Rodeos (aka Empowered)
January 26th
- Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’
- Tag
January 28th
- Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists
Leaving HBO Now
January 31st
- 17 Again
- A Cure for Wellness
- American Made
- Batman (1966)
- The Blind Side
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Drag Me to Hell
- Fist Fight
- The Good Lie
- Heaven Can Wait
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Hunted
- It
- It’s Complicated
- Jack Frost
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Lady Macbeth
- Land of the Lost
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Marci X
- The Mountain Between Us
- Paparazzi
- Passenger 57
- Practical Magic
- The Princess Bride
- The Terminal
- TMNT
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Vanilla Sky
- You’ve Got Mail
Loading comments...