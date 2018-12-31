Leaked video reveals new Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras

Leaks of a potential Nokia-branded phone with five cameras on the rear have been appearing for months, but a new video suggests that the device could be officially unveiled soon. Evan Blass first posted a photo of the rumored Nokia 9 PureView on Twitter earlier today, and now mysmartprice has published what looks like a promotional video for the unannounced device.

The Nokia 9 PureView looks very similar to the existing Nokia 8 Sirocco, except for the rear. The video shows off a wild penta-lens setup capable of five simultaneous shots and claims of improved efficiency in low-light situations and the ability to re-focus images after they’re taken. HMD also appears to be including a 5.99-inch “PureDisplay” with support for HDR10 and an in-display fingerprint reader. Mysmartprice reports that the Nokia 9 PureView will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

HMD acquired the PureView brand from Microsoft earlier this year, and partnered with Zeiss last year to reunite the Nokia and Zeiss brands for Android devices. While the handset will be PureView in brand, it’s unlikely we’ll see the same image sampling technologies from the Nokia 808 or Lumia 1020. It’s not clear when HMD will unveil this new device, but rumors suggest it could be announced as early as January instead of a February appearance at the 2019 Mobile World Congress show.