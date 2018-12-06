MoviePass will launch three new subscription plans in January

Starting on January 1st, MoviePass will offer a three-tiered subscription plan to movie tickets which will give its customers varying levels of access to the latest films in cinemas (via NYTimes). Although all three tiers will be limited to just three regular cinema showings a month, more expensive plans will remove restrictions on which films you can see, and will also offer limited access to Imax and 3D film screenings. The plans are a far cry from the original $9.95/mth one-film-a-day offering, but might give the beleaguered service a chance at survival.

Prices start at $10 to $15 for the company’s Select plan, with the exact rate dependant on whether you want access to more expensive cinemas in big cities. This basic plan is similar to what MoviePass has been offering since it changed its subscription model back in August, meaning you only get to select from certain movies on certain days. Stepping up to its All Access plan for $15 to $20 removes these restrictions, although you’ll need to opt for the final tier, Red Carpet, if you want to be able to see Imax or 3D movies. Even on this final tier, which costs between $20 and $25, you’ll only be able to see one of these premium screenings per month.

Alongside the new pricing changes, the company announced that executive vice president Khalid Itum would be taking over the day-to-day running of the business from current CEO (and former Netflix executive) Mitch Lowe. Although Lowe will retain his previous title, he will switch his focus to the company’s long-term strategy. Itum said that the changes were an attempt to earn back the trust of the company’s subscribers, saying, “We’re going to earn it back not by spending on marketing but by fixing the product.”

MoviePass ran into problems after a hefty price reduction led to rapid subscriber growth that placed the company in mortal financial peril. Although it attempted to fix its issues back in August with a revised subscription plan, it later decided to automatically re-enroll lapsed subscribers in a move that drew yet more fire from critics.