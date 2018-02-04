Three major banks confirm that they won’t allow cryptocurrency transactions with their credit cards

If you were hoping to get in on the Bitcoin craze using your credit card, you might be out of luck. Three major banks have said that they won’t allow cryptocurrency purchases on their credit cards, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup each confirmed to Bloomberg that they were halting transactions involving digital currency with their credit cards, although Bank of America spokeswoman Betty Riess says that customers can still use their debit cards. Capital One and Discover have previously said that they won’t allow their cards to be used for cryptocurrency transactions.

Bloomberg notes that digital currencies can be a problem for lenders if customers can’t repay loans, or if stolen cards are used to purchase the untraceable currency. Cryptocurrencies can also be difficult for banks to monitor, which are required to look out for signs of money laundering.