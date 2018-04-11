Now you can get Spotify and Hulu together for just $12.99 each month

Spotify and Hulu are today expanding their partnership and offering a bundle of both services to all consumers for $12.99 per month. That price gets you Spotify Premium and traditional, video-on-demand Hulu (with ads). Initially, this deal is only available to current Spotify Premium customers. The companies say everyone will be able to sign up for it sometime this summer.

Existing Spotify Premium customers can do a three-month trial of Hulu for an extra $0.99 / month before deciding if they want to make a full switch to the $12.99 plan. The catch there is that the trial is only available to either brand new Hulu subscribers or those who cancelled at least 12 months ago. If your service went inactive anytime in the last year, you've gotta jump right to the $12.99 subscription, which is still a pretty good deal. (Spotify handles the billing for both services, if you were curious.)

This bundle began as a student-only offer back in September, but now it's being rolled out more widely. The main benefit is savings: Spotify Premium costs $9.99 monthly and Hulu is $7.99. So you're paying $4.99 less than you would if you subscribed to them separately. ]

That's a deal for sure, even if it's not quite as amazing as the student package, which is $4.99-per-month for both services. But us regular folks were never going to get this combo for such a cheap monthly rate. And there's something to be said for simplifying things and putting two popular streaming services on one bill.