Westworld is getting a third season

Westworld’s second season only kicked off two weeks ago, but HBO appears to be happy with what it’s seen from the show so far. The network has just announced it’s picked up the series for a third season.

Created by showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy — and inspired by the 1973 Michael Crichton film of the same name — Westworld tells the story of a futuristic theme park populated by intelligent robots called “hosts.” The park allows visiting guests to act out their Wild West fantasies, usually by embracing the baser aspects of human nature. Over the course of the show’s first season, certain hosts began to develop self-awareness, causing numerous problems with the park’s operations, until things finally spun out of control just as the park’s co-founder, Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) got ready to retire.

So far, the show’s second season has been looking at the ramifications of the resulting robot rebellion, with hosts like Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) striking back against the park. The new season has also hinted at a bigger canvas, with up to six different parks mentioned in the season premiere, and the Shogun World park expected to play a major role this season. The show’s second year has also continued to embrace the fractured, non-linear storytelling style that has become a series hallmark.

The other trademark element of Westworld is the show’s focus on puzzles, surprises, and game-changing reveals. So far, the second season has seemed to play its narrative in a more straightforward way than the debut season, but that will likely end up being its own form of misdirection over the next eight episodes. For fans, knowing that a new season of the show is coming will undoubtedly make the show’s clues, leads, and mysteries even more promising. Even if a plot hook doesn’t pay off this year, it could in the season to come.