Apple will partially refund some iPhone users who paid for battery replacements last year

Apple said today it’ll refund customers who paid for out-of-warranty battery replacements on their iPhone 6 or later devices between January 1st, 2017 and December 28th, 2017. They’ll receive a $50 credit so long as the battery swap was done at an Apple-authorized service location. It’s not a total refund, but it brings the price down to the discounted one that Apple is currently offering for battery changes.

The credit will come as an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to pay for the battery. Customers might have to provide a proof of purchase. Apple says it’ll reach out to eligible customers through email between May 23rd and July 27th with instructions on how to proceed.

Apple hinted that this rebate might be coming in a letter to US senators in February.

You might remember Apple’s major battery debacle late last year in which the company admitted to slowing down phones as their batteries lost charge. The company said it did this to prevent older phones with older batteries from completely shutting off when they were running low on power, but it didn’t outwardly tell users it was doing this. The entire situation resulted in the US Department of Justice investigating the company, and Apple eventually dropping the price on battery replacements to $29 — a $50 discount — for a year. That offer expires in December.