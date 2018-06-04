Apple will let developers port iOS apps to macOS in 2019

Macs and iOS devices have been getting closer and closer to each other in terms of functionality, and now Apple is bridging that gap with an announcement that the company will be making it easier to port iOS applications over to macOS at its WWDC.

Apple has already been testing its new frameworks, with the recently revealed News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home apps that Apple introduced with Mojave all actually being ported versions of the iOS apps. According to Apple, the cross-platform porting is made possible by integrating elements of iOS’s UIKit frameworks directly into macOS, alongside the existing AppKit framework used on desktop.

The cross-platform porting is still in development, with Apple promising to release the functionality to developers sometime in 2019. But as an early sneak preview, it’s an interesting look at how Apple’s two biggest software platforms will soon get even closer together in the near future.

