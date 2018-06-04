iBooks gets a redesign and new Apple Books branding in iOS 12

iBooks is getting a new update in iOS 12, with an updated redesign and a new name: Apple Books.

The new Apple Books will now feature a new “Reading Now” section when you first open the app, showing you a live preview of the book you most recently were reading and where you left off. There’s also an updated library view that puts a better emphasis on your content, and a new Apple Books store that appears to be inspired by the App Store redesign from iOS 11, with the same highlighted content for books and audiobooks that Apple’s already been offering with apps.

Apple Books will launch alongside iOS 12, which is expected to be out sometime this fall.

