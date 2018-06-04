Apple is launching FaceTime group chats with up to 32 people

Apple is launching group FaceTime chats with iOS 12 that’ll be able to accommodate up to 32 participants. FaceTime will be integrated into Messages, so you can easily transition a group chat to a group video call. FaceTime will also feature filters and Animoji, as well as the company’s new Memoji.

Apple demoed the new FaceTime, which features tiles of people’s faces. Below the main tiles are a “roster” of other participants. People who talk are highlighted in the tiles. It’s an interesting interface that looks unlike other video chats. Users can also manually select people they want to see highlighted. The filters look like fun.

I can imagine this being great for teens who want to chat with their friends or even for office employees on a conference call.

Grid View









Check out our Apple WWDC storystream for the latest updates!