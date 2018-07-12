Apple’s Back to School promotion once again offers students free Beats headphones

It might feel like summer just started, but Apple’s Back to School promotion is now live, starting today through September 25th, once again offering students who buy new Macs and iPad Pros some free Beats headphones.

As has been been the case in years past, the deal is mostly meant for college students (although college faculty and faculty at K-12 schools are also eligible). Buying a Mac — whether that be an iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air — will get you either a free pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones, Powerbeats 3, or Beats X. iPad Pro buyers are a little more limited in their choices, with the option of either a pair of Powerbeats 3 or Beats X headphones.

That’s in addition to the usual education discounts that Apple gives eligible purchasers through its education storefront, which also offers students 20 percent off of an extended AppleCare warranty.