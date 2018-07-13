Apple’s True Tone technology will work with a few external displays

Apple’s True Tone technology on the new MacBook Pros will apply to some external displays. The company published a support document today that details which displays will work with True Tone. They include: Apple’s Thunderbolt Display, which uses the Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter, LG’s UltraFine 5K, and LG’s UltraFine 4K.

True Tone allows Apple devices to measure the light in a room to strike the proper color balance and intensity on-screen. It’s supposed to make displays less harsh and easier on the eyes. Up until now, it’s only been available on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPad Pro.

Not only does the MacBook Pro’s display support True Tone, but its Touch Bar does as well. We’re all happy for you, Touch Bar fans. Ideally, this external display support would mean that outside companies could slowly start to support True Tone. But knowing Apple, it’ll likely be highly selective about which displays can access the technology.

Correction 7/13, 4:38 PM ET: This article previously didn’t list the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as featuring True Tone technology.