Microsoft’s Halo arcade game is now deployed to Dave & Busters across the US and Canada

At E3 this year, Microsoft unveiled a new Halo game — Halo: Fireteam Raven. It wasn’t Halo 6 or Halo: Infinite, but an arcade game set during the events of Halo: Combat Evolved. The game is now available to play across the US and Canada at Dave & Busters.

The game follows a team of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODSTs), as they fight alongside Master Chief on the original Halo ring. The game booth uses a 130-inch 4K screen to allow up to four players to play, manning four turrets in the game console, which allows them to fight across six levels. Players will also be able to log into the game with their gamertag to add their progress on Halo Waypoint.

The games have been installed at Dave & Busters, a chain of arcade restaurants with 117 locations in the US and Canada. Microsoft says that it will roll the game out to 20 additional countries in the next couple of months.