Disney+: news and updates on Walt Disney’s streaming service

Disney has jumped into the streaming world with its own dedicated streaming service to counter rivals like Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix — Disney+, which launched November 12th, 2019. The Disney+ platform is home to a tremendous swath of Disney’s animated and live-action films and shows dating back decades, along with original content for subscribers, including new Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and upcoming Marvel series like WandaVision. There’s also High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (that is a real name of a real thing), and the live-action remake of the The Lady and the Tramp.

Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service — from the initial connection woes, what’s available on it, and how to stream it to whether you can get it for free. We’re also answering all of your questions like why certain titles aren’t available on Disney+ and what this means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Follow along for updates on Disney+ exclusive series and news about changes to the platform.