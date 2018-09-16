You’ll never have an ID photo cooler than these high schoolers

Every year, the senior students of North Farmington High School dress up in elaborate costumes for their photo IDs, which they then post online. The identification cards are social media catnip: memes and references to pop culture abound, with some teens going to elaborate lengths to nail the look and expression of the character in question.
This isn’t a one-off stunt; it’s an ongoing tradition for the Detroit high schoolers who reportedly sometimes spend weeks, if not months, preparing for the big day. Many students become aware of the stunt as soon as freshman year, meaning that some teens have years to think about what they’ll do when their turn comes around. Every time, the school tries to get as much of the senior class involved in the proceedings, and some students say they practice expressions for photo day in advance.
The IDs then get shared on Twitter under a hashtag representing the year, along with a funny quote that often tells people what the reference is. Many of these images end up going viral. Below, you’ll find some of my favorite IDs, but the #NFID19 hashtag has dozens more.
“I thank God for blessin’ me with life everyday And to my people who’ve gone we’ll meet at heavens gate” -@MacMiller Thank you for changing the lives of millions of kids ♥️We love you Mac RIP #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/0KXHzTWuy5— Ryan Morgott (@rmorgott) September 13, 2018
Hello Arnold? This is Helga. yes Helga G. Pataki the girl that worships you #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/wXn1JIdH8r— Sarah Walker (@madethisfornfid) September 13, 2018
Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS— Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018
“How Rude” #NFID19 @JodieSweetin pic.twitter.com/ADZHo2rFs0— Melanie Soverinsky (@melaniesov) September 13, 2018
“You know I’m not happy, you know I’m trying” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/CAiVABpG9V— Kaylee Melzer (@kaylee_melzer) September 13, 2018
“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm— Justin Mayes® (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018
When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q— Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018
"You made it to senior year?"— Sarah Fish (@sarahfish01) September 13, 2018
"What, like it's hard?" #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/4kqNVXNFbB
I am Moana of Motunui. You will board my boat, sail across the sea to graduation 2019! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/YfmmdHX0Em— mara (@30_sports) September 13, 2018
Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR— Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018
What??? #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/jCPQca0vJs— Fallyn (@fallyn329) September 13, 2018
“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y— kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018
I don't feel so good... @TomHolland1996 #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/mg6LeD8GIJ— Jerem E. Weber (@Weber60Weber) September 13, 2018
I love lamp. #NFID19 #Brick pic.twitter.com/Hnh1trnAgO— dan glasser (@glasser_dan) September 13, 2018
“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm— ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018
“SO LONG, GAY BOYSSS” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/nSFEvwjLLV— Jarryn Shin (@ShinJarryn) September 13, 2018
Senior year? SEATBELTS EVERYONE!!!#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Umn1DxADQB— Erin Sawyer (@Erinsa19) September 13, 2018
“Timmy Was An Average Kid” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/GTW336cz9N— Dan Mo (@Dannymo01) September 13, 2018
Me? A princess? SHUT UP! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/2o6TTMbMZP— SYDNEY GORDON (@sydneyg1) September 13, 2018
