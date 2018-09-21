The Verge guide to the iPhone is a comprehensive list of how-tos that will help you be the best iPhone user you can be.

Want to upgrade to the latest iPhone? We explain the difference between the various models, tell you how to sell or trade in your old phone, and teach you how to wipe all of your personal information when you do hand it over.

We offer you tips and tricks on how to make the most of your phone and the apps that populate it. Want to move all of your data to your brand-new phone? Need to replace a failing battery? Nervous about installing the latest version of iOS before it’s completely safe? Here is step-by-step advice to help you get to where you need to go.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR IPHONE

If you already have an iPhone or you just want to increase your knowledge of using iOS, our how-tos can teach you everything you need to know (or already knew) about some of your phone’s more advanced features.

And don’t worry, you can always come back to this page, just in case you can’t finish reading the whole guide in one sitting.