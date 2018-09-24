Microsoft launches Office 2019 for Windows and Mac

Microsoft is releasing Office 2019 for Windows and Mac today. The update is designed for businesses and consumers that haven’t opted into Microsoft’s Office 365 service with monthly feature updates. Office 2019 is essentially a subset of features that have been added to Office 365 over the past three years, and it includes updates to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher.

Office 2019 will include a roaming pencil case and ribbon customizations across all Office apps. Microsoft is also bringing focus mode to Word, alongside a new translator, and accessibility improvements. Morph transitions, SVG and 3D model support, play in-click sequence, and 4k video export are all coming to PowerPoint.

Alongside these individual feature updates, Exchange Server 2019, Skype for Business Server 2019, SharePoint Server 2019, and Project Server 2019 will also be released for businesses in the coming weeks. Office 2019 itself will be available first to commercial volume license customers today, followed by consumer and other business customers in the next few weeks.