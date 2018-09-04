Skype’s latest version now has call recording built in

Skype announced today that call recording is now available in the latest version of the app on most platforms, except Windows 10. This is the first time Skype has offered built-in call recording since it was first released almost 15 years ago.

To record a call in Skype, click the + symbol at the bottom of the screen and then select “start recording.” Once started, a banner will appear letting everyone on the Skype call know that it is being recorded. If you are recording a video call, the recording will capture everyone’s video as well as any shared screens. The recording all happens in the cloud, and when the call is done, it’s then posted to your chat and will be available to download and share with other Skype contacts for 30 days.

To save a recorded call on desktop, click the three dot icon within your group chat, then “more options,” and then “save to downloads.” To save a recorded call on mobile, tap and hold the recorded call in chat to bring up Skype’s menu and then select “save.”

Call recording is only one new feature coming to Skype. Microsoft is also planning on introducing read receipts and redesigning the app for Windows users with the desktop client to give it a more mobile-like design. Skype’s call recording feature is available now across all supported platforms with the exception of Windows 10. Skype says that call recording will be coming to Windows 10 in the coming weeks.