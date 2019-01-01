Stranger Things season 3 arrives in July

Netflix rang in the start of 2019 by announcing that Stranger Things would return for its third season on July 4th.

A brief teaser for the show’s third season accompanied the announcement, giving fans plenty of cryptic hints to think over while enjoying their morning coffee. A news broadcast from New Years’ Eve 1985 includes some bizarre intermissions from a government agency, filled with phrases like “when blue and yellow meet in the west” and nonsensical terms like “SilverCatFeeds.”

A poster for the season also debuted on Twitter last night, bringing us up to date with what’s going on in the lives of our favorite Hawkins residents. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) seem like they’re still going strong, holding each other’s hands as Independence Day fireworks explode in the distance. This is Hawkins, though, so we can only assume everything is not as serene as it appears.