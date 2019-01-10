Amazon Fire TV now has ‘well over’ 30 million users

Amazon’s Fire TV streaming player has surpassed 30 million active users, pushing ahead of Roku and making it one of the most popular players.

Amazon’s head of Fire TV, Marc Whitten, told CNET on Wednesday that number could increase in the coming weeks, too, as people who purchased Fire TV sets over the holiday may have not set them up. Amazon previously announced in October 2018 that it had around 25 million Amazon Fire TV users, meaning that more than five million users were added in the last three months alone.

Roku announced earlier this week that it has more than 27 million active accounts, with more than seven billion hours streamed in Q4 alone, according to a press release.

Roku’s streaming players start at $29.99, while Amazon’s Fire TVs start at $39.99.