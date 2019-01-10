Google’s first-party Podcasts app is getting Android Auto support

The latest version of Google’s first-party Podcasts app has added support for Android Auto, reports AndroidPolice. Popular paid podcasting app Pocket Casts has been Android Auto compatible since 2015, but support for Google’s free alternative, which was launched just last year, is long overdue.

Its interface works pretty much as you’d expect any Android Auto podcasting app to. There are sections to view all your podcasts, new episodes, downloads and in-progress episodes, and while you’re listening you have access to standard playback controls. There are also a pair of buttons that let you skip forward and back by 30 and 10 seconds respectively.

Coming with version 8.91 of the Google app

Android Auto support is available for Google Podcasts with version 8.91 of the Google app, which is currently in beta, but should be rolling out to everyone shortly.

