Red Dead Online’s new mode sounds like smaller-scale Fortnite

When Red Dead Online launched in November, it included a mode that was a refreshing take on the now-ubiquitous battle royale format. Called “make it count,” it had players fighting to be the last one standing, with only knives and bows at their disposal. It was wonderfully tense and slow, but if you’re looking for a more traditional battle royale match, the game’s latest mode sounds a lot like Fortnite and PUBG, but on a smaller scale.

Included in today’s Red Dead Online update is a mode called “gun rush,” which sounds very familiar. “You’ll put your survival instincts to the test, gathering weapons and ammunition while the play area shrinks in this new mode for up to 32 players,” developer Rockstar explains. Given the popularity of Fortnite, it’s no real surprise to see other developers exploring the space, though it is interesting to see Rockstar offer multiple variants of the format.

Rockstar also says that it’s looking to add “dynamic events throughout the world,” though the developer wasn’t specific about what those events might look like. Stay tuned to see what the Wild West equivalent of a giant, rolling purple cube is. Given that Red Dead Online is still in beta, Rockstar says to expect other big changes, including new story elements, in the future as well. “We have many more new gameplay features to add across the board as well as further changes to improve, stabilize, and refine the overall experience,” the developer says.