Lincoln is integrating Tidal’s high-end streaming service into its new cars

Tidal, the Jay Z-led music streaming service that emphasizes audio quality, is making its way into new Lincoln vehicles, the companies announced on Thursday. Lincoln owners with the latest versions of Ford’s Sync infotainment service and an iOS device can access the Tidal app via the in-car console. Lincoln owners will receive up to 12 months of the streaming service for free under the terms of the partnership.

Last year, Lincoln announced a brand “refresh” when it unveiled the new Aviator SUV at the New York Auto Show. Less than 12 months later, it appears that refresh is still bearing fruit. By pairing up with Tidal, Lincoln is making a play for audiophiles who want a higher-quality streaming service to blast over their high-end sound systems.

Once the Tidal app is downloaded on a Bluetooth-paired or connected iOS smartphone, the streaming service will appear on the infotainment’s “Apps” screen. Users can control Tidal via voice control or touchscreen commands. Android users will be added at a later date, the companies say.

Tidal isn’t the first streaming service to team up with a major automaker. In 2016, Volvo announced that it would natively integrate Spotify into its cars. And practically every new car on the road today (Lincoln included) is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow drivers to connect their smartphone and access their favorite streaming services from their vehicle’s in-car touchscreens.

Lincoln, of course, is going a step further by offering up to a year of free access to Tidal, which, if popular, could catch on with other automakers.