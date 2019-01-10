VLC is adding AirPlay support and will reach 3 billion downloads

VLC, the open-source video player app, is announcing two major milestones from CES today. The development team, Videolan — along with Jean-Baptiste Kempf, one of the lead developers — told Variety at CES that it’ll be adding AirPlay support, allowing users to transmit videos from their iPhone (or Android) to their Apple TV.

The update could be released for the primary VLC app in “about a month,” for free. However, we don’t know if the update applies to just the mobile versions of the app, or if it includes the PC version.

The second major milestone for VLC is that it’s closing in on 3 billion user downloads. That’s a lot of downloads, and you could argue that the Videolan team deserves the success they’ve seen so far. After all, it would seem as if the Videolan team has been keeping busy, after adding Chromecast support to VLC last February.