Watch the first teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones

We finally know when the beginning of the end for Game of Thrones will come: April 14th, 2019. HBO revealed the premiere date for the final season of the fantasy epic just before the premiere of the third season of True Detective, along with a teaser trailer.

The teaser sets up an intriguing meetup for the eighth and final season, opening with the Stark children returning home to reunite in their family’s family crypt at Winterfell.

Last fall, HBO announced that the show would return in April for a six-episode final season, and earlier this year. We got a brief tease for the upcoming season, during the 2019 Golden Globes, and HBO chief Richard Plepler recently told Variety that the upcoming season has “exceeded the bar,” and described the upcoming season as “six movies.”

This final season isn’t the last that we’ll see of George R.R. Martin’s Westros, however. HBO has already begun working on several spinoffs, and recently ordered a pilot for one of them, The Long Night, a prequel series set “thousands of years” prior to the current show. The series recently cast several actors for the series, and announced that S.J. Clarkson will direct the pilot.