Apple’s HomePod will be available in China on Friday

In December, Apple said that it would begin selling its HomePod smart speaker in China “early next year.” Today, the company revealed that the device will go on sale in China and in Hong Kong on Friday, January 18th.

The company began selling the HomePod a year ago in the US, and has since rolled it out to various countries in Europe. As my colleague Shannon Liao noted back in December, the HomePod has a bit of an advantage over some of the China’s domestic smart speakers with its ability to support both Mandarin and Cantonese, and that it is expected to cost RMB 2,799 (around $408.21), which is a bit above the US price of $350.