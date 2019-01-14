Michelle Yeoh is officially getting her own Star Trek show on CBS All Access

CBS All Access announced today its plans to add another Star Trek series to its lineup, with Michelle Yeoh set to star in the leading role as Captain Philippa Georgiou. Today’s news confirms the rumors that had been circulating since November, and it means this Star Trek Discovery spinoff will be the fourth series to expand on the Star Trek franchise for CBS’s streaming service.

What’s the show about? SPOILER ALERT:

The series will follow Captain Georgiou’s alternate counterpart from the Mirror Universe, where she was the villainous Emperor of the Terran Empire. Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers, and writers Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt will chronicle her journey during her time as a member of Starfleet’s Section 31 division. Yeoh shared her excitement in a statement: “I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories. Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

Aside from the untitled project, CBS is working on two more Star Trek spinoffs, including a new series which sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, and an adult animated series called Star Trek: Lower Decks headed by Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan. The shows are part of CBS Television Studios’ five-year deal with showrunner Alex Kurtzman, who will oversee all of the upcoming shows.

The second season of Star Trek Discovery begins this Thursday, January 17th on CBS’s All Access streaming service.