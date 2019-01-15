Watch the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony and Marvel have released the first trailer for the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming called Spider-Man: Far From Home. Presumably set after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it shows off the latest adventures of Peter Parker as he and his classmates head overseas on a school trip.

Sony Pictures also debuted the first poster for the film prior to debuting the trailer. It can be seen below.

The film will be the latest in a long line of live-action Spider-Man films, and it’s the second in Marvel’s larger cinematic universe. Sony has long held the rights to the Spider-Man character, starting with 2002’s Spider-Man and its sequels starring Toby McGuire, which largely began the superhero craze in Hollywood.

It rebooted the character with a new story and lead actor Andrew Garfield for a pair of films — Amazing Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man 2 — which earned mixed reviews. That changed in 2015 when Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to bring the webhead over to the MCU, introducing him in Captain America: Civil War with yet another actor, Tom Holland, and having him appear in his own film, Homecoming, as well as Avengers: Infinity War.

Holland says that his Spider-Man will head up a trilogy of films, making this the middle installment. On its side, Sony has been at work to try to create its own live-action Spider-Man cinematic universe without him, spinning off films like Venom and Silver & Black, as well as a new animated Spider-Man film called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which could kick off a franchise of its own.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th, 2019.