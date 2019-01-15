You can now control Pandora with voice commands

US-based internet radio company Pandora has announced that it is introducing Voice Mode for mobile, a smart assistant feature similar to Amazon’s Alexa that will allow you to navigate around the app. Using the wake phrase “Hey Pandora” triggers Pandora to listen for a command, so you can use the app hands-free.

The feature is coming to both iOS and Android over the next few weeks. If you have it now, you’ll see a small microphone icon in the top right corner of the Pandora app. The company says it uses natural language understanding technology to respond to requests, and you can give navigation commands — like changing stations, controlling volume, or skipping songs — or more open-ended requests, like “Play something for my workout” or “Play more like this.” It will also respond to interactive requests, so if you hear something that catches your ear, you can ask Pandora, “What song is this?” or tell it to add the song to one of your existing playlists.

Pandora’s Voice Mode is available for some users on iOS and Android starting today, and it should be available for all mobile users soon.