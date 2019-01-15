Ford and Volkswagen form global alliance, will start by building trucks and vans

Ford and the Volkswagen Group are combining forces in a global alliance, and they will start by making pickup trucks together, the two automakers announced on Tuesday. The two companies will also build commercial vans together, and they are exploring collaborations on autonomous and electric vehicles as well as new mobility services.

Neither company is taking an ownership stake in the other. The medium-sized pickup truck will be built for both companies as early as 2022. The vans are expected to be built in the same time frame. Volkswagen will build a city van, while Ford will build a larger, 1-ton commercial Transit vans.

The team-up comes at a time of immense change in the auto industry. Almost every major automaker is shifting to electric vehicles and exploring autonomous technology. Many of them are toying with the idea of new mobility services, like shared fleets of cars, bikes, and scooters.

Ford and Volkswagen have been seen as having complimentary approaches to these technologies. Volkswagen is on the cusp of rolling out an entire line of electric vehicles, which are the result of a massive investment in the technology. Ford has teased its first EV, which is supposed to be on the road in 2020 as part of a more modest rollout. Ford is knee deep in the “new mobility” space, having run ride-sharing services, bike-sharing networks, and even scooter-sharing programs. Volkswagen, meanwhile, hasn’t experimented much with mobility.

Both companies have been working on autonomous vehicles, but they’ve taken different approaches. Ford invested heavily in Argo, an artificial intelligence company that was developing its own software stack for self-driving cars, and it has been testing the tech for years. Volkswagen has a number of different partnerships with self-driving companies, and Audi is developing some technology in-house. But the German automaker has not done as much real-world testing as Ford.

That said, Ford has been struggling lately. The automaker is planning layoffs and plant closures, especially in Europe, where Ford’s profit flatlined in 2018.

Developing...