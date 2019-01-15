Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel chats with August CEO Jason Johnson about smart locks and the challenges of integrating various technologies within a smart home. They discuss whether every company needs to be a data collection company, and why it’s so difficult to be a hardware company in tech.

1:00 August adds third-party door locks to its smart home platform

2:00 The biggest Apple HomeKit products from CES 2019

3:00 August’s leaked smart doorbell actually looks like a doorbell this time

5:00 Smart homes got fancier this year at CES

