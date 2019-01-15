EA has reportedly cancelled its story-driven Star Wars game

Electronic Arts has finally given the axe to its story-driven, single-player-focused Star Wars game, reports Kotaku. The game, which was once in development under the now-shuttered EA studio Visceral Games, had been in the works for years, most recently under the leadership of Uncharted director Amy Hennig. In June, Hennig revealed she had left EA to form her own studio, leaving the project’s fate up in the air.

Now, according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, EA has officially cancelled the game, despite the studio responsible, EA Vancouver, having largely restarted from scratch with what it inherited from Visceral back in October 2017. EA was not immediately available for comment.

The news is a sad end for a project that many fans hoped would carry the flame for narrative Star Wars games. The franchise has historically been home to some of the most formative role-playing titles in the industry, when LucasArts oversaw publishing and development of series like Knights of the Old Republic, Jedi Knight, and The Force Unleashed. But story-driven Star Wars games have taken a back seat in recent years as EA, which obtained exclusive Star Wars publishing rights from Disney in 2013, put its focus on more mainstream multiplayer titles, including its Battlefront reboot.