Fortnite made an estimated $2.4 billion last year

In 2018, Fortnite became a full-fledged pop culture phenomenon, one that has turned out to be incredibly lucrative. According to analyst firm SuperData, Fortnite was the top-grossing free-to-play game in the world last year, raking in an estimated $2.4 billion over 12 months. While much of Fortnite’s revenue comes from selling character skins and emotes, SuperData says that 34 percent of all US players also purchased a seasonal “battle pass,” a feature that has since made its way to other online games like PUBG and Rocket League.

For comparison, according to SuperData’s findings, Fortnite made significantly more than established free-to-play games like Tencent’s Honour of Kings, known as Arena of Valor in the West ($1.3 billion), League of Legends ($1.4 billion), Pokémon Go ($1.1 billion), and Candy Crush Saga ($1 billion), while also more than doubling the amount earned by the top-grossing “premium” game, PUBG ($1.035 billion). Meanwhile, according to mobile analyst firm App Annie, Fortnite was among the top five most downloaded mobile games in the US, UK, and Canada.

Fortnite’s haul for 2018 is a big number, but it shouldn’t be too surprising — in April SuperData reported monthly revenue of $300 million. Since then, the game has only become more popular, and expanded to new platforms like Android and the Nintendo Switch.