Microsoft to hold HoloLens 2 press event next month

Microsoft is holding a press event at Mobile World Congress next month, and it looks like we’ll get some details on HoloLens 2. The software giant will hold its event on Sunday February 24th at 5PM CET (11AM ET), and CEO Satya Nadella, Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, and CVP Julia White will all be in attendance. Kipman’s name indicates this will likely be a HoloLens 2 event, given his close involvement with this project.

Microsoft has typically avoided Mobile World Congress in recent years, after killing off Windows Phone. The company used to hold annual press events for Windows Mobile and Windows Phone updates at Mobile World Congress, alongside mobile device announcements. This is an unusual return to Barcelona for Microsoft.

Microsoft has been working on its next-generation HoloLens headset for years. Codenamed Sydney, the headset is expected to include an improved field of view, and be a lot lighter and more comfortable to wear. HoloLens 2 will also include Microsoft’s latest generation of the Kinect sensor and a custom AI chip to improve performance. Microsoft is also rumored to be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor inside the HoloLens 2, making it an ARM-powered device.

Microsoft’s press invite doesn’t provide any further clues at what else we’re likely to see at the event. Julia White leads product management of Microsoft’s cloud platform, including Azure, so we’ll likely hear some more about the company’s cloud plans for 2019. The Verge will be covering Microsoft’s press event live from Barcelona, so stay tuned for more coverage on February 24th.