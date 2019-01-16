Steve Carell starring in Netflix series about President Trump’s Space Force

Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, best known for producing the American version of The Office, are teaming up for a new workplace comedy, and this time, they have their eyes set on space.

Space Force is a series about a group of “people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services,” known simply as the Space Force, according to a tweet from Netflix. Space Force takes its inspiration from President Trump’s proposed new military branch of the same name. Trump called for the creation of a Space Force in June 2018.

“I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said at the time. “That’s a big statement.”

Although establishing a Space Force in our own world would require Congress to pass new legislation, President Trump signed a memo in December ordering the Department of Defense to create a separate combatant command, known as Space Command. As president, he has the right to create a Space Command without Congress’ approval. It’s unclear if Space Force will address Trump’s Space Command unit.

Much like The Office, expect a group of comedic misfits brought together to try to accomplish something. Unlike The Office, this group will probably not be employees of a paper company based in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Space Force doesn’t have a release date, but it will be available to stream on Netflix “soon,” according to the teaser.