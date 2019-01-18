There couldn’t be a more personal PC gaming accessory than a mouse. You use it for everything from turning off your computer to highlighting this text, editing photos, and yes, playing games. And while computer mice might be easily recognizable gadgets in today’s world, gaming mice are specialty products.

A lot of what makes a gaming mouse recognizable are the surface-level things that we see in gaming laptops and desktops, too. It’s all exaggerated designs, flashy RGB lighting, edgy names, and black plastic as far as the eye can see. But like the best gaming laptops, the best mice find a good balance between the PC gaming aesthetic and mature, effective technology. Our wired and wireless picks for best gaming mice have faster polling sensors for smoother tracking, work well for different game genres / play styles, aren’t overly flashy, and don’t require downloading software to change sensor sensitivity. The idea here is being able to plug and play, then handle everything else after the fact.

Wired or wireless?

Now the question is: wired or wireless? Well, it’s 2019! Wireless mice can be just as reliable and responsive as wired mice, but generally more expensive. In 2019, it’s more about flexibility: if you remove the wire, that’s a cord you don’t have to drag around while lining up your shot. Also, wireless mice can often communicate with other wireless products, like proprietary charging mats. Plus, wireless gaming mice usually come with a optional cord if you ever find you need one, turning them into the most versatile wired gaming mice. On the other hand, a wired mouse might be more convenient for the player on a budget, or, if you just dislike charging batteries.

The opinion on wired versus wireless varies among e-sports pro gamers, but wireless mice are increasingly popping up in pro play. That should help whittle away concerns about performance and reliability that gamers used to (or might still) have.

The best wireless gaming mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

The Logitech G Pro Wireless takes the crown for the best wireless gaming mouse because it has the smoothest tracking across apps and games, and consistent wireless performance. It doesn’t have as many buttons as competitors, but no matter the game genre, I was willing to sacrifice those extra buttons for the G Pro’s mind-boggling tracking and accuracy.

The G Pro Wireless is one of the best-performing gaming mice I’ve used. Why? Because of its 100–16,000 DPI Hero sensor. It didn’t matter what game I was playing, the cursor and my hand were in sync, and because of how light the G Pro is, the finest hand movements were reflected on-screen. I don’t believe the G Pro even needs an instant DPI switcher for FPS titles — a side button that allows you to slow down cursor sensitivity to more precisely line up a shot, sometimes known as a sniper button — because it tracks accurately and fast enough already.

The G Pro is an excellent wireless gaming mouse

In order to communicate with your PC, the G Pro uses Logitech’s Lightspeed, a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless communication format for the company’s wireless gaming peripherals. It’s not Bluetooth, which means that you do need to plug a dongle into your PC, but it doesn’t suffer from the lag and interference issues that can plague Bluetooth and traditional wireless mice. Between a busy cafe filled with wireless devices and my quiet home office, I never once had a connection or de-sync issue while using the G Pro wirelessly. That’s more than I can say for other wireless mice in this roundup, including Razer’s Mamba Wireless mouse, which also uses the 2.4GHz frequency band, but was less consistent and still required occasional restarts to reset the connection in my testing.

While Lightspeed’s only listed spec is its 1ms report rate (the frequency it “reports” to your PC), it’s an important spec for scenarios where rapid-fire clicking is the basis of the game, like League of Legends or DOTA 2. And it pays off. While Razer and other gaming peripheral makers might also have 1ms report rates, Logitech’s mouse still had the most consistent and smooth wireless experience during my testing.

However, I don’t agree with Logitech’s decision to hide the regular DPI switcher underneath the mouse. Most other wireless mice have their DPI switcher flanking the sides or on top, like Logitech’s own G903, which makes it much easier to adjust on the fly. Although to be fair, accidentally switching DPI in the middle of a pro game might be detrimental. But, it’s still a chore to adjust it when I want to.

It may look plain, but the G Pro is fantastic

Similarly, I’m not a super fan of the G Pro’s dull styling. Looking at Logitech’s other high-end gaming mouse, the G903, you would think the G Pro is a regular, run-of-the-mill mouse. On the other hand, the G Pro’s simple design makes it compatible with as many hand sizes and grip styles as possible. Granted, your hand will be covering most of the G Pro when you’re using it anyway, so you won’t be paying as much attention to the design or the RGB backlight.

In terms of ergonomics, the G Pro is perfectly suitable for palm, claw, and fingertip grip users. It weighs just 80 grams, which makes it easy to quickly move the cursor across a large screen, and it won’t tire you out during long gaming sessions.

The G Pro Wireless houses its USB receiver inside of the mouse, making it even more portable than other Logitech wireless gaming mice, like the G903. Even if you opt-out of buying a $99 PowerPlay wireless charging mat, the G Pro lasts around 60 hours of usage on a single charge (with lights off), so you don’t have to coddle the battery. During the first week of testing the G Pro, I only had to charge it twice, and that was with RGB lighting turned on.

The best wired gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder Elite

Perhaps one of the most loved PC gaming peripherals ever made, using the DeathAdder Elite is a comfortable, familiar experience. Familiar in that I’ve owned a DeathAdder mouse before, but also comfortable, provided you use it with your right hand. You’re meant to grip it with conviction, like you’re pulling the Master Sword out of the ground in the Lost Woods. Also, its shape and build is suitable for most grip types (claw, fingertip, and palm). The biggest knock against the Elite is that it’s only available for right-handed users.

The DeathAdder Elite is part of PC gaming antiquity

The DeathAdder Elite also has a total of seven programmable “HyperSense” buttons that you can map to use for… well, just about anything, really. If you like to have a large number of options for controlling actions under your fingertips, the Elite is ideal.

Whereas our wireless pick uses Logitech’s own High Efficiency Rating Optical (HERO) sensor for tracking, the DeathAdder Elite sticks with its own tried-and-true optical technology. But this isn’t a bad thing! The DeathAdder Elite has a great sensor and though it doesn’t have a sniper button, which can make it easier to quickly zoom in on your target, it is more than accurate enough on the fly for FPS titles like Battlefield V, while still also being suitable for a MOBA game, like League of Legends.

The DeathAdder Elite hits both marks for a wired gaming mouse: it’s inexpensive — you can frequently pick it up for less than $50 — and has excellent performance.

AND THE REST…

These are the eleven other gaming mice that I tested alongside the wired and wireless winners. Some of these mice are application-specific versions of an already specialized product.

For example, the Razer Basilisk and Naga Trinity are made for FPS and MMO players, respectively, because they have dedicated buttons for slowing down sensitivity or accessing your whole number row without leaving your mouse. They might be ones to look at if you specialize in those types of games, but our main picks are better for various gameplay scenarios.

8 Verge Score Roccat Kone Pure Good Stuff One of the most comfortable gaming mice

Light weight makes it great for marathon sessions

Doesn’t go overboard with RGB lighting

Inexpensive Bad Stuff No soft-touch rubber / silicone on sides to assist with grip

No soft-touch rubber / silicone on sides to assist with grip

Unusual ergonomics might take getting used to for some players

8 Verge Score Logitech G903 Good Stuff It’s fully ambidextrous

Customizable side buttons

The G Hub is a useful app for lighting and DPI adjustments

Supports PowerPlay wireless charging Bad Stuff Sensor is outdated compared to Logitech G Pro

Sensor is outdated compared to Logitech G Pro

USB receiver has to be stored in external plastic case (or stays plugged in)

7.5 Verge Score Razer Mamba Wireless Good Stuff Razer’s best wireless gaming mouse

Tried-and-true Mamba ergonomics

Solid battery life (~50 hours)

USB receiver can be stored in the mouse Bad Stuff No left-handed version

USB charging can take two hours or more

Infrequent connection issues, but it happens

No left-handed version

USB charging can take two hours or more

Infrequent connection issues, but it happens

Requires Razer Synapse 3 to use surface calibration, change Chroma, etc.

7.5 Verge Score Razer Basilisk Good Stuff Good choice for FPS-centric players, thanks to its sniper button

Precision trigger actually makes a difference in-game

Ergonomic with silicone padding in all the right spots Bad Stuff Only FPS players might fully appreciate it

Only FPS players might fully appreciate it

The precision trigger takes getting used to if you haven't used one before

7 Verge Score Razer Mamba Wired Good Stuff Good mouse for larger right hands, is ergonomic

Smooth tracking, 16,000 DPI sensor

The most illuminated Razer Chroma mouse Bad Stuff Requires Synapse to get the most out of Chroma and buttons

Requires Synapse to get the most out of Chroma and buttons

A little on the pricey side considering your options

7 Verge Score Steelseries Sensei 310 Good Stuff Excellent mouse for left-handed, ambidextrous users

Soft-touch plastic exterior is grippy and handles sweat well

Braided cable hardly snags Bad Stuff SteelSeries software is messy

Sensitive scroll wheel

SteelSeries software is messy

Sensitive scroll wheel

Mouse buttons might feel small for bigger hands

6.5 Verge Score Steelseries Rival 600 Good Stuff You can adjust the weight from 96 to 128 grams weight (4g increments)

Tracks smoothly

Works well for different grip styles Bad Stuff Lots of removable parts that can be lost

Looks like it’s ambidextrous, but it’s only for right-handed players

SteelSeries software is still menu mayhem Buy for $74.59 from Amazon Buy for $79.00 from SteelSeries

6 Verge Score Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge Good Stuff Could use it as an ambidextrous mouse, if you really wanted

Inexpensive

Braided cable doesn’t snag Bad Stuff Felt a little small in player’s hands

Sides are at an odd, sloped angle toward the bottom

Felt a little small in player's hands

Sides are at an odd, sloped angle toward the bottom

Gets warm, a little slippery during gaming marathons

6 Verge Score Naga Trinity Good Stuff Whole number row at your thumb’s reach

Interchangeable side panels offer additional custom inputs for MMO players Bad Stuff You can find better value in other, “regular” gaming mice

Wide, not the most ergonomic mouse from the company

No storage case to protect the extra parts Buy for $68.99 from Amazon Buy for $99.99 from Razer

5.5 Verge Score Razer Mamba Hyperflux kit Good Stuff You technically never have to plug it in to charge

Has the same great ergonomics as original Mamba Bad Stuff The package including the mouse and mat is expensive

Razer’s wireless charging solution only works with this mouse

Can only use in wired mode without charging mat

Non-optional charging mat takes up valuable desk space Buy for $224.00 from Amazon Buy for $249.00 from Razer

5.5 Verge Score HP Omen Reactor Good Stuff Adjustable palm rest

Slick, braided cable Bad Stuff Subpar build quality

Odd ergonomics

Edge of palm rest cuts into your hand

Better, smoother sensors can be had for the price Buy for $64.99 from BestBuy Buy for $64.99 from HP USA