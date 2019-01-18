How to set up multiroom music playback with Google Home speakers

One of the great advantages of having several Google Home speakers is the ability to play the same music throughout your house. Let’s say you’re cleaning the house, and you want to be able to move from the upstairs bedrooms to the downstairs living room without missing a beat. It’s really simple to set up, and it’s worth the five minutes it takes. (You can find out how to do the same thing with Amazon Echo speakers here.)

First, go to your Google Home app on your phone. (If you don’t have it yet — and you should if you own a Google Home device — download it from Google Play or the iTunes App Store.)

Then, tap on the “Account” icon, the leftmost icon at the bottom of your screen. Tap on “Set up or add” and then “Create speaker group.” You will then see labeled icons representing each of the speakers (or TVs) that are connected to your Google Home device. Tap each one that you want to be part of your new group, and then tap on “Next.” Name the new group, and tap “Save.” That’s it!

Now you can just tell your Google Home device to “play [your playlist] on [name of group],” and your music will play on all of the speakers in that group. You can control the volume by telling your Google device to raise and lower the volume. You can also go to your Home app and tap on the name of your group, which will be on your home screen under the appropriate subhead “Groups.”

If you want to raise or lower the volume on a specific speaker in the group, just tap on the icon for that speaker on the main screen on the Home app or tell the speaker to raise or lower the volume without mentioning the name of the group.

Just remember that when you use the group, everyone in the house will hear your music.