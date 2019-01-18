A few gift ideas for the discerning valentine

Valentine’s Day is on February 14th, and if you plan on buying gifts, it’s best to get started now rather than resorting to a last-minute, slapdash effort.

If you do nothing else, have a nice dinner together. But if you’re looking for a few gift ideas, we provided some ideas below, covering a range of categories from gaming, tech, music, and film to activities like cooking.

The only bright side to FilmStruck shutting down at the end of 2018 was the news that The Criterion Channel would rise up from its ashes. When it launches in spring 2019, The Criterion Channel will give subscribers full access to its catalog of classic films. But you don’t have to wait until then to secure a subscription. Criterion will soon roll out what it’s calling the “charter subscription,” an option for people who want to get in early that comes with savings for the life of the subscription, a 30-day free trial, and extra benefits, most of which are for bragging rights.

Meet the kitchen appliance that can handily replace your rice cooker, crock pot, and more. The Instant Pot Duo60 is really popular, and it can handle cooking tasks that you might not assume it could, like making yogurt. It’s a user-friendly (and relatively affordable) way to cook a lot of food in a short amount of time. And if you’re like me, you’ll probably fall down the rabbit hole of looking for all sorts of pressure cooker recipes.

The Nintendo Switch is a console that’s made for hardcore gamers just as much as it’s suited for those who haven’t touched a game in years. Thanks to its detachable Joy-Con controllers, it supports two-player co-op or competitive play right out of the box in a variety of games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and many more. This handheld console is oozing with quality games to download, and extra memory for its microSD slot is super affordable.

Tile Bluetooth trackers are something you probably won’t rely on most of the time, but you’ll be glad to have one when you need it. The Tile is a Bluetooth-connected solution for keeping track of your treasured belongings. Just slide one in your wallet, into your bag, or loop it onto a keychain, and it’ll start reporting its location to an app on your phone. Just make sure you buy the Tile trackers with user-replaceable batteries so that you don’t have to trash them after a year.

Another video streaming service worth checking out is Prime Video. While it’s not the destination for classics that the Criterion Channel will be, it’s home to a bunch of movies and TV shows both old and new. It’s the only place you can watch Amazon’s Prime Video Original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Catastrophe, Transparent, and more. You’ll also find some acclaimed original movies here, like Beautiful Boy, Chi-Raq, The Big Sick, and Manchester by the Sea. Paying for the service each month will also get you other Prime benefits, like free two-day shipping on purchases.

If your partner is into coffee, getting a coffee subscription is a thoughtful thing to do — especially if the spare time to re-up on fresh grounds is sparse. Trade Coffee offers a larger selection than your local grocer, and the rates are reasonable. If you know your coffee-drinking partner’s taste, you can create a flavor profile that will determine what sort of beans that Trade Coffee suggests for your subscription.

Humble’s take on Twitch Prime is called Humble Monthly, a monthly subscription that yields free PC games that are DRM-free. If your partner is big on gaming and giving to charity, you can knock out two birds with this subscription. The highlights coming in February include Yakuza 0 and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Each month, Humble picks a new charity where it sends 5 percent of subscription proceeds, and you can cancel at any time.

If you or your partner have a prized possession, why not frame and display it? Framebridge offers custom framing for practically anything (so long as it’s not alive), whether you want to print a digital file or if you’re working with a physical photo, art piece, sports jersey, or really any other object. Framebridge will send you secure, prepaid packaging to send your valuables in, then you’ll receive them back once the project is finished. This is a thoughtful gift if you want to decorate your living space and show your partner that you care about their cherished belongings.

For explorers and frequent travelers, there are few better values than a pass to any and all of the US national parks. No matter where you go, there will be a place to walk around and get in touch with the local wildlife. It’s the sort of gift that we always recommend. (Keep in mind that, currently, you can’t buy an annual pass, or possibly even visit a park, due to the ongoing government shutdown. Hopefully, that’ll change by Valentine’s Day.)