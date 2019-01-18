This Nintendo Switch Gamecube dock mod even has working controller ports

Although it debuted on the Nintendo 64, Super Smash Bros. has always been inseparable from the GameCube’s iconic controllers. In fact, every Smash game produced since has allowed you to play with them. Now, Reddit user u/Littlewolf128 has taken this pairing a step further, with a Nintendo Switch dock modified to look like an entire Gamecube console, that’s complete with working Gamecube controller ports.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such a mod (in fact Littlewolf128 said they used a pre-existing design created by Rated-e Mods) but it’s the first time we’ve seen the project attempted since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out for the Switch in December. It’s also the first to use the console’s Japan-exclusive Spice Orange color-scheme — which gets it some well-deserved hipster points.

However, you don’t have to dremel an old console in half in order to get a more authentic Smash experience. There are a variety of other official and semi-official options available. If you’ve still got your old GameCube controllers lying around, then Nintendo will happily sell you a USB adaptor that’ll let you plug them into the Switch, and we also like this third-party wireless model. Alternatively, if you want to buy entirely new controllers, then there are also USB Gamecube controllers available from Hori.