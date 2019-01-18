Vergecast: Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ leaks

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay, Paul, and Dieter run through a week of gadget news. Images of the Google Pixel 3 “Lite” and the Samsung Galaxy S10 have leaked, starting up a new season of phone releases. The crew also looks forward to what Google will do with its investment in Fossil’s smartwatch tech, Microsoft’s experiment with foldable devices, and how the Federal Trade Commission will react to Tim Cook’s call to give consumers more privacy.

There’s a whole lot more in this week’s episode — including Paul’s weekly segment “Please replace magenta” — so listen to it all to stay informed.

06:28 - Google just spent $40 million for Fossil’s secret smartwatch tech

11:22 - Google Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ leaks in extensive video

18:45 - Motorola’s RAZR is returning as a $1,500 folding smartphone

21:48 - Oppo confirms 10x zoom camera for smartphones

26:03 - Microsoft is preparing for foldable Windows devices

34:39 - Ajit Pai locks horns with Congress over location-tracking report

41:46 - Tim Cook calls on FTC to let consumers track and delete their personal data

52:29 - Apple’s new battery cases are its most powerful ones yet

57:43 - Apple reportedly replaced 10 times as many batteries as expected in 2018

1:01:17 - Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat is rumored to be in production

1:02:35 - Paul’s weekly segment “Please replace magenta”

1:06:51 - The Samsung Galaxy S10 is coming on February 20th

1:11:58 - Galaxy S10 leak reveals a hole-punch display and thinner bezels

If you want more Vergecast, you’re in luck. Last week, we published a bunch of episodes from CES 2019. You can check our roundtable discussion from the event, as well as Nilay’s interview with the CTO of Vizio, Bill Baxter, and CEO of August, Jason Johnson. You can find them right in The Vergecast feed.