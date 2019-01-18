Sonos and Ikea’s Symfonisk smart speakers will launch this August

Ikea and Sonos released a teaser video today revealing that their collaborative line of Symfonisk smart speakers will launch this August, as spotted by Variety. The partnership, first announced in 2017, was created to find seamless ways to integrate Sonos products into Ikea furniture and lower the cost of entry into built-in home sound systems.

The collaboration focuses on bringing “music and sound” into the home, which covers playing from streaming services and potentially also the ability to access smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Sonos also has said that the Symfonisk line will fully integrate with Ikea’s range of Trådfri smart devices, like lights, wall outlets, and its upcoming smart shades.

Ikea showed off some non-functional prototype speakers at its Democratic Design Days event in Sweden last year, which were also designed to be used as shelves, as seen above. The prototypes also featured brackets that offered the speakers flexibility to be attached beneath Ikea kitchen cabinets. Although pricing hasn’t been announced, it’s expected that the Symfonisk line will be more affordable than Sonos’ current speakers, which start at $150.

The Ikea partnership isn’t the only effort Sonos is making to create speakers that are integrated into furniture. Back in August, Sonos announced it was collaborating with audio company Sonance to create outdoor, ceiling, and in-wall “architectural speakers” designed to work with the Sonos Amp.