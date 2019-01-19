Leaked image shows off three variants for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup

Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event next month, where it’s expected to show off a “fully functional” version of its foldable phone, along with the next iteration of its Galaxy lineup, Galaxy S10. A new leaked image from Evan Blass shows off three versions of the phone, the S10E, the S10, and the S10+.

There have been rumors floating around since last fall that the S10 would come in three variants: the S10 and S10+ with a curved OLED screen, hole-punch selfie camera, and in-display fingerprint scanners, with a third (presumably the S10E), serving as a cheaper edition without all the bells and whistles. The company is also rumored to have been in discussions with Verizon to bring a 5G version of the phone to the US. A leak from Blass in early January showed off the front of the S10 model, showing minimal bezels and a hole-punch for the forward-facing camera.

Blass points out that this image features the Galaxy S10 lineup in clear cases, with the S10E on the left, the S10 in the middle, and the S10+ on the right. The S10E features two cameras on the back, while the other two have three. The S10+ also appears to have a pair of front-facing cameras with a larger hole-punch.

There’s quite a bit resting on this year’s lineup, especially as the company faced slow sales for the S9 and a sharp drop in profits in the final quarter of 2018. With this year’s changes to the phone after last year’s “predictable” iteration, maybe Samsung will be able to entice consumers back in 2019.