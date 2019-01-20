A new trailer for American Gods’ second season teases a coming war between gods

Starz has released a new trailer for its upcoming second season of American Gods, showing off a building confrontation between the old gods and new.

The series is based on the 2001 fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, which follows a former convict, Shadow Moon (played by Ricky Whittle in the show), after he’s hired by a mysterious individual named Mr. Wednesday (played by Ian McShane). He acts as a body guard and driver for the man as he travels across the country on a secretive mission. (Spoilers ahead) The first season of the highly stylized show saw the pair meeting a number of strange individuals on their journey, and it isn’t until the finale that Shadow Moon realizes that the man he’s been accompanying isn’t a human at all, but a manifestation of the Norse god Odin, who is busy recruiting allies for a coming war between the older pantheon of gods, and a newer, aggressive generation that wants to squash them out.

This new trailer teases that coming battle as the pair continue their journey. “Gradually, they abandoned us.” Wednesday intones. “Old, forgotten Gods. Now there are new Gods growing in America. And they want to destroy us.” Shadow Moon, it seems, has a bigger role to play coming up.

This season’s production has been long and arduous. While it was renewed fairly quickly the first season debuted back in 2017, it lost showrunners Michael Green and Bryan Fuller over issues with the show’s budget. Starz brought on Jesse Alexander as showrunner (with Gaiman assisting), only to have Alexander get pushed out over delays in filming. The series also lost two prominent stars — Gillian Anderson (who played the new god Media, and who would have portrayed Princess Leia and Mr. Rogers) and Kristin Chenoweth (who played the old god Easter). We’ll see how the show deals with those behind-the-scenes issues when it returns on March 10th, 2019.