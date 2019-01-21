Abode is bringing HomeKit to its do-it-all smart home hub

Abode, not to be confused with Adobe, is today taking the wraps off its new second generation smart home gateway. The Gen 2 device acts as a central hub between all your Z-Wave Plus, Zigbee, and abodeRF devices, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, ecobee, LifX, Philips Hue, and IFTTT. Moreover, it will “soon” support HomeKit and Siri which is an out-of-the-box rarity for these do-it-all gateways.

On paper then, this is the smart home hub you’d buy if you’re trying to remain as flexible as possible without ecosystem lock-in. HomeKit integration will be delivered via a future firmware update to both Gen 1 and Gen 2 gateways.

”On the HomeKit front, Abode is 100 percent committed to bringing that functionality to users across our entire ecosystem of products and plan to have additional news to announce soon,” said Abode CEO Chris Carney in a press release.

The Gen 2 gateway features a built-in 93db+ siren, 4G data backup (requiring a monthly plan), and a battery that’ll keep the gateway and your home security running for several hours should the power get cut. The company also offers a no-contract plan that includes three days of timeline and media storage for free. Paid plans cost $10/mth or $30/mth for longer timelines, more media, professional monitoring, and cellular backup.

Starting today, Gen 1 owners can “upgrade” to the second generation gateway for $199. Everyone else can grab it as part of a $279 kit that includes a single door or window sensor, a motion sensor, and a key fob to automatically arm / disarm your home security setup.